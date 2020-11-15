Irate man slashes victim with big kitchen knife during Midtown street beef | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the irate man who slashed a 54-year-old man with a kitchen knife during an argument on a Midtown street on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the violence occurred at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 14 in front of the Starbucks coffee shop at 494 8th Ave., at West 35th Street.

Law enforcement sources said the victim became engaged with the assailant in a verbal dispute for reasons that were not disclosed.

The street beef turned bloody, police said, when the suspect slashed the victim on both arms with a large kitchen knife, causing multiple lacerations. Following the attack, the perpetrator fled on foot eastbound along West 35th Street.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct and EMS units responded to the attack. Paramedics brought the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

Cops described the knife-wielding culprit as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build, who was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a brown jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black boots and a brown hat.

He is pictured in a security camera image carrying the long kitchen knife in his right hand just before the attack occurred.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.