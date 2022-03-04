SEE IT: Man sought for injuring victim multiple times in early-morning Inwood shooting

Cops are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man in Inwood on Monday morning.

According to police, at 1 a.m. on Feb. 28 a 20-year-old man was sitting inside of a car that was parked outside of 619 West 204th Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The man pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at the victim, striking him in the groin and left leg.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored Ford that was last seen headed eastbound on West 207th Street. The victim was taken by private means to New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect during the incident:

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion that was last seen wearing a green jacket, light blue hooded sweatshirt, dark blue pants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.