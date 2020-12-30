Younger man sought for beating up senior during argument in Midtown | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the assailant who roughed up a 67-year-old man during a street beef in Midtown on Monday night.

The NYPD released images of the perpetrator sought for the Dec. 28 attack, which occurred at 9:30 p.m. in front of a building on 8th Avenue near West 39th Street in the Garment District.

Law enforcement sources said the victim and suspect became embroiled in an argument. The words then turned physical when the younger man went on the attack, striking the victim in the head with an unknown object.

Following the assault, the perpetrator fled on foot northbound along 8th Avenue.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. The victim was treated at Lenox Health Greenwich Village for a laceration, and was listed in stable condition.

Police described the perpetrator as a man with a light complexion believed to be 30 years of age, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white coat, a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.