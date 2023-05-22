Midtown brute critically injures woman by slamming her head into moving subway train: cops

Police in Midtown need the public’s help in finding the brute who bashed a woman’s head against a moving subway train early on Sunday morning, leaving her critically injured.

The NYPD released images on Sunday night of the suspect behind the brazen attack, which occurred at 6:05 a.m. on May 21 at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station on the E line.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 35-year-old woman stood on the Downtown-bound platform when the perpetrator approached her from behind.

Without any provocation, police said, the suspect shoved the woman forward against a World Trade Center-bound E train just as it was departing from the platform, striking her head against the moving cars.

Following the attack, authorities said, the assailant fled out of the station through the Second Avenue exit to parts unknown.

The incident was reported to the 19th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 1. EMS rushed the victim to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition with lacerations to her head and spinal injuries.

Police described the suspect as a man with a light complexion believed to be between 30 and 40 years of age, standing between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He is pictured in the released images wearing a black t-shirt with white trims, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.