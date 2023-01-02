Deadly Chelsea sucker-punch attack ruled a homicide: NYPD

Police in Chelsea continue to search for the brute who sucker-punched a man, causing his death, on Christmas Eve.

Duane Patterson, 61, of Thayer Street in Inwood was attacked near the corner of 9th Avenue and West 29th Street at 3 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2022. He wound up hitting his head on the sidewalk, causing a skull fracture from which he would not recover.

According to law enforcement sources, the unidentified suspect approached Patterson at the intersection and delivered the deadly blow. Following the attack, cops said, the perpetrator fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed Patterson to Bellevue Hospital initially in critical condition, but his situation quickly deteriorated, and he died on Christmas Day.

Following an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s office, police announced on Jan. 2 that Patterson’s death was a homicide.

Previously, the NYPD released images and video of the sucker-punching suspect inside a business after the attack.

Police described him as bald a man with a dark complexion believed to be between 40 and 50 years of age, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red Champion hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.