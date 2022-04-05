Quantcast
Fight at Chinatown building leaves Queens man fatally stabbed

Shadow of the hand holding a knife
Photo via Getty Images

A Queens man was killed after being stabbed in a Chinatown fight on Monday afternoon, police said.

Qi Rui Weng, 58, of Dongan Avenue in Elmhurst was killed during the brawl inside of 125 Division St. at about 4:37 p.m. on April 4.

Officers from the 7th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the dispute, found Weng sitting in a chair at the location with a knife wound to his torso.

EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The exterior of 125 Division St. in Chinatown.Photo via Google Maps

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. Law enforcement sources indicated that a motive for the attack remains unknown.

Detectives are now searching for a suspect, whom police sources described as a man in his 50s wearing a black jacket, who was seen fleeing on foot northbound along Orchard Street shortly after the fight occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

