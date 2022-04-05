Fight at Chinatown building leaves Queens man fatally stabbed

A Queens man was killed after being stabbed in a Chinatown fight on Monday afternoon, police said.

Qi Rui Weng, 58, of Dongan Avenue in Elmhurst was killed during the brawl inside of 125 Division St. at about 4:37 p.m. on April 4.

Officers from the 7th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the dispute, found Weng sitting in a chair at the location with a knife wound to his torso.

EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he died a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. Law enforcement sources indicated that a motive for the attack remains unknown.

Detectives are now searching for a suspect, whom police sources described as a man in his 50s wearing a black jacket, who was seen fleeing on foot northbound along Orchard Street shortly after the fight occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.