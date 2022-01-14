Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Kristal Bayron-Nieves at an East Harlem Burger King.

Winston Glynn, 30, was taken into custody on Jan. 12 and charged with murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of robbery.

Police say that at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 9, Bayron-Nieves was working at the Burger King, located at 154 East 116th St., when Glynn allegedly entered the store, pulled out a firearm and demanded cash. Glynn then allegedly open fired and struck Bayron-Nieves in the torso.

Glynn also allegedly pistol-whipped a customer and punched another employee before fleeing the scene. The NYPD recently offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.