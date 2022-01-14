An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Kristal Bayron-Nieves at an East Harlem Burger King.
Winston Glynn, 30, was taken into custody on Jan. 12 and charged with murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of robbery.
Police say that at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 9, Bayron-Nieves was working at the Burger King, located at 154 East 116th St., when Glynn allegedly entered the store, pulled out a firearm and demanded cash. Glynn then allegedly open fired and struck Bayron-Nieves in the torso.
Glynn also allegedly pistol-whipped a customer and punched another employee before fleeing the scene. The NYPD recently offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the shooter.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.