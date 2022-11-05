Harlem double shooting leaves two women injured: NYPD

Detectives are investigating a Harlem double shooting on Friday night that left four women injured.

Police said the bullets rang out at about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 4 in front of an apartment building at 148 West 143rd St.

According to law enforcement sources, the two victims were standing in front of the location when a group of shooters across the street began firing shots. The exact motive for the shooting is not yet known.

One of the women, age 18, was hit four times in the left arm and abdomen, while the second victim, a 35-year-old woman, was struck in the left arm, police said.

After opening fire, cops said, the group of suspects fled the scene on foot westbound along West 143rd Street.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed the victims to Harlem Hospital where they were both listed in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the perpetrators, whom NYPD sources described as Black males wearing ski masks. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the double shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.