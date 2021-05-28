NYC SHOOTINGS: Man slain in Harlem, five others injured across city

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Six men were shot, including one fatally, in separate shootings across four of New York’s five boroughs between Thursday night and Friday morning, police reported.

The deadly shooting happened in Harlem at about 2:58 a.m. on May 28 at the corner of West 151st Street and Macombs Place.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to the location after the NYPD’s ShotSpotter system was activated in the area. ShotSpotter involves a network of sensors designed to pick up the sound of gunfire.

But when the cops arrived on the scene, they found that the victim, a 30-year-old man had left the scene. Police later learned that the victim had been shot in the upper right leg, and had been taken via private means to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD has withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have not yet ascertained a motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Five other shootings occurred between Thursday night and Friday morning, each of which resulted in non-fatal injuries to the victims.

Cops said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg at the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx at about 9:13 p.m. on May 27.

Officers from NYPD PSA 8 found the wounded victim inside a second floor hallway at 2160 Seward Ave. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Law enforcement sources said the victim has been uncooperative with detectives in providing details about the shooting, or a description of the suspect who injured him.

Queens detectives, meanwhile, are looking for the shooter who pulled the trigger on a 33-year-old man during a dispute near the Jamaica LIRR station on Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened at about 10:50 p.m. on May 27 at the corner of Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. They learned that he had been involved in an argument moments earlier with the gunman, described only as a Black man wearing black clothing who fled in an unknown direction.

EMS brought the victim to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of his injuries. No arrests have been made in the case.

Police in Brooklyn are looking for the gunman who shot a 34-year-old man in front of 601 Van Siclen Ave. in New Lots at about 12:15 a.m. on May 28.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim reported that he had hear gunshots, felt pain and realized that he had been shot in the left arm. At this point, it’s not clear whether he was the intended target.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS brought the victim to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment.

Back in the Bronx, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times at the corner of Buchanan Place and Davidson Avenue in University Heights at about 12:51 a.m. on May 28.

Police sources said the victim had been involved in a dispute with an unknown suspect, who then pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the arm and once in the buttocks.

The victim was taken via private means to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The shooting was later reported to the 46th Precinct.

Finally, a 23-year-old man took a bullet to the buttocks in front of an apartment building at 618 Academy St. in Inwood at around 2:17 a.m. on May 28.

Officers from the 34th Precinct found the wounded victim at the location. Police believe he was shot by a suspect, described only as a Hispanic male, for reasons yet to be determined.

EMS brought the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

Brooklyn shooting victim dies

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man who was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Brooklyn last month has died of his injuries.

Aaron Williams, 25, of 222nd Street in Bayside, Queens was shot multiple times in the torso while sitting inside a 2017 grey Mercedes E30 in front of 1228 St. John’s Place in Crown Heights at about 4:26 p.m. on April 11.

Officers from the 77th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Williams was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he died on May 27.

At this point in the investigation, police have not disclosed a possible motive for the murder, or a description of the suspected shooter. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this or any of the shootings between May 27-28 can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.