NYC SHOOTINGS: Times Square gunman on lam, Bronx man slain in Harlem

The search continues for the gunman who shot a man in the back in Times Square on Sunday afternoon.

Police released video footage of the suspect behind the June 27 shooting, which occurred at about 5:15 p.m. at the corner of West 45th Street and 7th Avenue.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct found the victim, a 21-year-old man, shot in the back. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation believe the gunman got into some type of verbal dispute with an unknown individual moments before the shooting. The reasons for the dispute were not immediately known.

The victim was not believed to be the intended target, authorities said.

The video footage shows the suspect opening fire, then running from the scene. Police said he was last seen fleeing eastbound along foot on West 45th Street toward 6th Avenue.

It was the second daytime shooting in Times Square in two months. On May 8, three people were shot when a gunman opened fire near the corner of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue.

As the latest Times Square shooting investigation continued into the evening Sunday, cops responded to the deadly shooting of a Bronx man at a Harlem intersection.

Keyshawn Cureton, 21, of Westchester Avenue was shot multiple times about the body at the corner of West 136th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard at about 6:50 p.m. on June 27, police reported.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct found the wounded Cureton while responding to a 911 call about the shooting. EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said, detectives have yet to establish a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.