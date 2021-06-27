Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Times Square on Sunday evening.

Law enforcement sources said the bullets rang out at about 5 p.m. on June 27 in the area of the Marriott Marquis Hotel at 1535 Broadway. The shooting occurred as revelers march in celebration of Pride along 7th avenue and tourists head back to Times Square amidst the lift of COVID-19 restrictions.

A 21-year-old man took a bullet to the back as the result of a dispute between two men. EMS transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The shooting happened not too far from where three people were shot by a gunman back on May 8.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct immediately cordoned off the Theater District area between Minskoff Theatre and the Marriott Hotel from 45th to 46th Streets

Sydney Santana is visiting New York from New Orleans, and as she was leaving Junior’s cheesecake restaurant she heard one very loud gunshot fired just down the street by the Marriott Hotel.

“It’s nerve-racking,” Santana said, describing the fear she felt as she watched officers rush toward the hotel and block off the area and seeing the young man receive EMS attention.

“We couldn’t tell if he was bleeding. They pulled up his shirt and the [EMS] came over and they took him in the ambulance and just left. Another guy, who might have been the witness was just taken to the police car and questioned,” Santana recounted.

Video by Sydney Santana

Witnesses say the victim was visiting with his family when he was struck by the stray bullet. Santana concurred stating that the victim was with several people when he was hit.

“It was one pop. It was a very loud pop,” Santana said. “Everyone was just confused looking around.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.