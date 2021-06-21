NYC SHOOTINGS: Two men gunned down in two hours in Harlem and Inwood

Two men were slain in Upper Manhattan in separate shootings early on Monday morning, police reported.
Cops are looking for the shooter who fatally gunned down a 31-year-old man in Harlem early on Monday morning.
Law enforcement sources said Tamel Jackson-Breland, 31, of Middletown, NY, was shot multiple times in the back in front of an apartment building at 230 West 140th St. just before 2:35 a.m. on June 21.
Jackson-Breland was taken by private means to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Hospital staff notified the 32nd Precinct moments after Jackson-Breland arrived at the medical center.
At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have yet to provide a possible motive for the homicide, or a description of the shooter.
About two hours later, a 34-year-old man was killed and a second man was seriously injured when a gunman opened fire on them in Inwood, police reported.
Law enforcement sources said the double shooting happened at about 4:48 a.m. on June 21 in front of shops along Dyckman Street off Vermilyea Avenue.
Officers from the 34th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding a shooting at the location, found the 34-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive behind the wheel of a black 2018 BMW 750 sedan with a single gunshot wound to his head.
Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.
The second victim, a 33-year-old man who was in the vehicle at the time the 34-year-old man was shot, also took a bullet to his groin, cops said. EMS brought him to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.
As with the first homicide, police sources did not have available information about a possible motive, or a description of the shooting suspect.
So far, no arrests have been made in either case, police reported.
Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.