Woman shot to death, man injured in shooting at Harlem apartment building | amNewYork

Detectives are investigating a double shooting inside the lobby of a Harlem apartment building on Saturday afternoon that left a 29-year-old woman dead and a 26-year-old man injured.

Cops said the shooting happened at about 12:39 p.m. on Jan. 16 at 301 West 150th St., near Bradhurst Avenue and just steps away from Jackie Robinson Park.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting and found both victims wounded in the lobby. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time, authorities reported.

Police said the woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and was unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived. Paramedics rushed her to Harlem Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later; police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Cops said the 26-year-old man was shot in the torso and the left arm. EMS units brought him to Harlem Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that he was uncooperative with detectives who questioned him about the shooting.

Police did not indicate whether the two victims are related to each other.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.