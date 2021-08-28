CitiBike-riding stabber sought for Lower East Side attack

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops need the public’s help in finding the CitiBike-riding assailant who brutally stabbed a 44-year-old man on the Lower East Side earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said the victim got into a dispute with the attacker in front of 107 Clinton St., just off Delancey Street, at about 8:50 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 23. Police did not disclose what set off the argument.

The street beef turned bloody, police reported, as the victim attempted to walk away from the argument. Cops said the perpetrator pulled out a knife and stabbed the man multiple times about the chest.

The assailant then got on a CitiBike and fled the scene in an unknown direction, authorities said.

The incident was reported to the 7th Precinct. EMS brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of multiple puncture wounds to his chest and a laceration to his torso. He was listed in stable condition.

Police described the culprit as a man with a light complexion believed to be 30 years of age and standing 5 feet tall, with a large, black hairdo and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.