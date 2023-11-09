Quantcast
Midtown Manhattan

Man shot in Midtown in blaze of bullets: cops

By Posted on
Crime NYPD
Police discover ballistic evidence after a man was shot in Midtown.
Photo by Dean Moses

A man is recovering in hospital after being shot in Midtown on Thursday morning, police said.

While the exact details surrounding the incident are still emerging, police sources say gunfire erupted just outside 545 West 52nd at approximately 6:12 a.m. on Nov. 9. Police raced to the scene to discover a 32-year-old man with a bullet wound to the upper back.

EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in stable condition.

Photo by Dean Moses
Ballistic evidence. Photo by Dean Moses

Cops combed over the scene to discover three bullet casings, one of which was found beneath a pile of trash bags. One of the bullets struck a nearby building, leading to NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit cutting their way into the façade in order to retrieve the ballistic evidence.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Ballistic evidence.Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

