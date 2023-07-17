Man stabbed in the neck in Upper East Side subway station

A man was stabbed in the neck in an uptown subway station on Monday.

One man is hospitalized and another is behind bars after a bloody stabbing inside an Upper East Side subway station on Monday, police sources said.

According to police, an unnamed individual stabbed a 37-year-old man in the neck at around 4:25 p.m. on the southbound platform of the 86th Street Lexington Avenue station. The victim was rushed to Cornell Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Sources close to the investigation indicated that the perpetrator attempted to evade police but was cuffed close to the scene.

Police cordoned-off a portion of the platform while blood could be seen smeared along the ground, leaving straphangers mortified — though, some said they weren’t suprised.

“Just another day in New York City, that’s what it’s become,” rider Richard Figueroa told amNewYork Metro as he looked over the caution tape. “All you see in the news is people getting slashed, stabbed, pushed in front of trains. It’s just not safe here.”

However, the incident occurred mere hours after Mayor Eric Adams declared that all major crime is down at the official tapping of new Police Commissioner Edward Caban, where he proclaimed the Big Apple a safe city.

“We know public safety and justice go hand in hand, and we’re doing it the right way,” Hizzoner declared on July 17. “You don’t see it on our subway system. You are seeing a city that’s not coming back, you are seeing a city that’s back.”