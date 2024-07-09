Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An alleged animal abuser was indicted Tuesday for throwing and burning a young puppy, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Joseph Kauffmann of Washington Heights allegedly hurled his 14-week-old Border Collie called Luca from his bed on March 27, 2024. That same day, he also reportedly burned the puppy in the bathtub with scalding water. The dog could not walk when Kauffmann brought him to BluePearl Pet Hospital.

Luca had two femur fractures, three rib fractures, and severe burns on his back, ear, forehead, eye, and muzzle, according to statements made on the record.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg called the abuse “horrific” by someone who should have protected the vulnerable pooch and not harmed him.

“As alleged, Joseph Kauffmann abused his dog by throwing him off the bed and scalding him with hot water for a prolonged period of time,” said District Attorney Bragg. “Pets are expected to be cared for by their owners, and this horrific alleged behavior will not be tolerated.”

On April 1, Luca was taken to the ASPCA Animal Hospital, where he underwent surgery to fix his femurs. He remained at the hospital, receiving medical attention until late May.

Kauffmann is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony, one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, a class A misdemeanor, one count.