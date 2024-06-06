Cops catch sneaky snake that slithered into Upper West Side home

Cops on the Upper West Side lived to hiss and tell Wednesday after they were called to remove a python that had slivered its way into a home, authorities said.

According to police sources, the cold-blooded intruder was spotted by a neighbor crawling up the gate of 140 West 87th Street and into a basement apartment. The hiss-terical neighbor apparently called the homeowner to let him know of the break-in, only for him to discover the slippery serpent in his sink. Cops say he immediately dialed 911.

The NYPD Emergency Service Unit (ESU) responded and could be seen on bodycam footage in an outside section of the building pulling the slimy burglar from behind a fence.

“He’s starting to constrict you,” one of the cops told his partner as they placed the 5-foot-long snake into a polka-dotted bag. Nobody was reported injured as a result of the incident.

Police sources report that cops handed the python over safely to the ASPCA. Authorities are still investigating where the snake came from.