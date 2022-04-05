Upper East Side senior dies after East Harlem scooter crash

An elderly woman died from her injuries Saturday a day after a scooter driver slammed into her in East Harlem, according to police.

Upper East Sider Mehri Hekmati, 86, succumbed to her wounds on April 2 around 11:10 p.m., police said.

A 35-year-old woman riding a stand-up electric scooter struck Hekmati as the victim tried to cross E. 104th Street at 3rd Avenue at 4:50 p.m. on April 1.

The two-wheeler was zipping through heading the wrong way west on the one-way street, according to police and surveillance footage reported by the New York Daily News.

Police found the octogenarian with head wounds and paramedics rushed her to Metropolitan hospital in critical condition, but due to the seriousness of her condition, she was transferred Bellevue hospital.

The scooter driver remained at the scene and police has not made any arrests, according to an NYPD spokesman, as the Departments continues to investigate the lethal crash.