Pair of shooters sought for assaulting man outside Inwood restaurant

Two gun-slingers who shot a man outside an Inwood restaurant earlier this week remain at large, police reported.

The NYPD released on Friday night an image of the armed duo behind the attack that occurred at about 11:20 p.m. on April 26 near the Karamelo Bar and Kitchen at 141 Nagle Ave.

According to police, the two suspects approached the 27-year-old male victim as he was leaving the establishment. Both perpetrators pulled out guns and began firing at the victim, but struck him only once in the left leg.

Following the shooting, the pair fled the scene in an unknown direction, authorities said.

The incident was reported to the 34th Precinct. Police said the victim went via private means to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where he sought treatment of his bullet wound.

As shown in the image, one of the suspects wore an old Cleveland Indians baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black design on the front, black pants and black and white sneakers.

The other suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt with USA written on the front, along with ripped light-blue jeans and light-brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.