Subway creep sought for bloody A train assault in Chinatown

Cops are looking for the violent man behind a bloody A train assault in Chinatown on Christmas Day, in which he punched and stabbed a 29-year-old woman during a dispute.

The NYPD released video footage Wednesday night of the attacker sought for the heinous assault, which occurred at 7:55 a.m. on Dec. 25 on board a Brooklyn-bound A train approaching the Canal Street stop.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator got into an argument with the victim about the suspect refusing to hold the train car door open for her.

That quickly escalated into violence, cops said, when he punched her in the back of the head. Seconds later, the subway creep pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the left abdomen and groin.

He’s shown in the video footage exiting from the train car at Canal Street, and fleeing in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion who wore a red ski cap, a red and black jacket, blue jeans and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.