Crystal-clear statements: Dylan Martinez creates glass sculptures out of unique fire and form

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The crystal-clear glass sculptures of Dylan Martinez blur the lines between reality and perception, captivating and challenging our visual senses.

Martinez, who navigates the world with the unique perspective of red-green colorblindness, masterfully explores the nuances of sight and illusion. His works beckon viewers to embark on a profound journey, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary and redefining the boundaries of what we perceive as real.

At the heart of Martinez’s collection is his striking H2O/SiO2 series, inspired by the artistic technique of Trompe L’œil, which deceives the eye into seeing three-dimensional objects on a flat surface. Each sculpture is meticulously hot-sculpted and hand-molded by Martinez himself, capturing the dynamic movement of rising bubbles and the fluid form of what deceptively appears to be bags of water.

These sculptures are not merely objects to behold but experiences that demand contemplation and introspection.

Martinez articulates the essence of his art with profound insight: “Our vision has the greatest effect on our understanding of the world. Through my artwork, I create scenarios in which the viewer must question their capacity to navigate between reality and illusion.”

His words resonate through each piece, urging us to reflect on the reliability of our senses and the nature of reality itself.

Glass, as a medium, holds a unique place in the art world. It is both a material and a metaphor, embodying the paradox of strength and fragility. Its transparency allows light to pass through, creating an ethereal glow that transforms the environment around it.

Working with glass requires not only technical skill but also an intimate understanding of its properties. The process of hot-sculpting involves heating the glass to a molten state, allowing the artist to shape and manipulate it before it cools and solidifies. This dance of fire and form is as much a part of the artwork as the finished piece itself, capturing a moment of creation frozen in time.

Beyond their stunning aesthetic appeal, Martinez’s sculptures are imbued with profound environmental commentary. His hyper-realistic depictions of plastic bags filled with water stand as potent symbols of human consumption, waste, and the critical issue of single-use plastics. The transparency and fragility of his glass creations echo the delicate state of our ecosystems, serving as a clarion call for awareness and action on climate change.

Martinez’s recent one-month residency in Murano, Italy — a place synonymous with masterful glass artistry — has further refined his exceptional craft. His work, celebrated and sought after internationally, has graced exhibitions across the United States, Italy, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Taiwan. Esteemed publications such as Interior Design Magazine, American Craft Magazine, and Aesthetica Magazine have also honored his artistry, cementing his reputation as a visionary in the field.

DTR Modern Gallery is thrilled to introduce Dylan Martinez’s evocative sculptures to its collection. Each piece stands as a testament to his extraordinary skill and the profound messages embedded within his art. To learn more, visit dtrmodern.com.