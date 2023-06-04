Three people injured in devastating Gramercy crash

A devastating crash left one person in critical condition and another two people injured in Gramercy on Sunday night, sources told amNewYork Metro.

While details still remain scarce, sources said first responders rushed to save the lives of three people who were wounded when a car swerved into a LinkNYC kiosk on 21st Street and Third Avenue, taking two e-bikes with it.

One person was whisked away by EMS with a sheet covering them after the FDNY had attempted to perform chest compressions, while another with a splint attached to her right leg was helped onto a gurney. A third man who appeared to be a delivery driver was helped into the back of another ambulance in a neck brace.

All three victims were reportedly taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The silver Hyundai that reportedly caused the crash was totaled at the scene with an e-bike lodged beneath it. A bloody sheet and cost could also be observed at the scene, as well as another pulverized e-bike.

FDNY officials worked to safely dismantle both e-bike batteries to ensure no explosion occurred.

It remains unclear whether or not the driver of the Hyundai was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story, check back with amNewYork Metro for updates