Manhattan

Three people injured in devastating Gramercy crash

By
Posted on
DSC09333
Multiple people were injured in a collision on Sunday night.
Photo by Dean Moses

A devastating crash left one person in critical condition and another two people injured in Gramercy on Sunday night, sources told amNewYork Metro.

While details still remain scarce, sources said first responders rushed to save the lives of three people who were wounded when a car swerved into a LinkNYC kiosk on 21st Street and Third Avenue, taking two e-bikes with it.

Multiple people were injured in a collision on Sunday night. Photo by Dean Moses
Multiple people were injured in a collision on Sunday night. Photo by Dean Moses

One person was whisked away by EMS with a sheet covering them after the FDNY had attempted to perform chest compressions, while another with a splint attached to her right leg was helped onto a gurney. A third man who appeared to be a delivery driver was helped into the back of another ambulance in a neck brace.

All three victims were reportedly taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Multiple people were injured in a collision on Sunday night. Photo by Dean Moses
Blood at the scene. Photo by Dean Moses

The silver Hyundai that reportedly caused the crash was totaled at the scene with an e-bike lodged beneath it. A bloody sheet and cost could also be observed at the scene, as well as another pulverized e-bike.

FDNY officials worked to safely dismantle both e-bike batteries to ensure no explosion occurred.

It remains unclear whether or not the driver of the Hyundai was injured in the crash.

A bike was tucked under the car. Photo by Dean Moses
What remained of another bike. Photo by Dean Moses
FDNY dismantle battery.Photo by Dean Moses

This is a developing story, check back with amNewYork Metro for updates

