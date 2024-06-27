E-bike rider seriously injured after crashing into minivan in Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An e-bike rider is in serious condition after he ran a red light and crashed with a minivan in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Team, at just after 11 a.m. on June 25, the rider, a 40-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on a Fly E wing when he disobeyed the red traffic light at the intersection of Greene Avenue and Wilson Avenue. The e-biker then struck the passenger side of a TLC driver’s car driving a Dodge minivan, which had the green light.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and removed the aided victim to Jamaica Hospital with severe head trauma to the body and head.

No charges are being filed against the driver of the minivan at the time. The incident remains under investigation by the NYPD Highway Collision Team.

In May 2024, Council Member Gale Brewer introduced Intro 20, a bill that would require the delivery worker bicycle safety course developed by the Department of Transportation (DOT) to cover the safe and lawful operation of powered bicycles, as well as lithium-ion battery and charging safety.

In addition, it would require third-party delivery companies to provide their delivery workers with bicycle safety equipment, including protective headgear, a lamp, a bell or other signaling device, brakes, and reflective material. It would also require third-party delivery companies to ensure that their delivery workers complete the bicycle safety course developed by DOT.