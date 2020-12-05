Tough guy with bunny backpack whacks man in Midtown with blunt object: cops | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the bunny backpack-toting assailant who attacked a man from behind on a Midtown street last month.

The NYPD released on Dec. 4 video footage of the assault, which occurred at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 21 in front of a cafe at 407 West 42nd St.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect approached the 47-year-old man from behind near the cafe and struck him in the back of the head with an unidentified object.

Following the assault, the perpetrator fled on foot eastbound on West 42nd Street toward 9th Avenue.

Officers from the 10th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police described the perpetrator as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build between 20 and 30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a white hat with black-and-red lettering on the front, a dark face mask, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a green jacket, ripped light blue jeans and dark boots.

He also carried a small white backpack in the shape of a rabbit.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.