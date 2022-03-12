Two workers violently stabbed by ousted member at Museum of Modern Art: NYPD

An enraged patron of the arts violently stabbed two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown on Saturday afternoon after he was denied entry, police sources said.

Both workers suffered stab wounds to their backs and collarbones, and are undergoing treatment at Bellevue Hospital. They are expected to make a recovery, according to NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller.

According to Miller, the attack unfolded at about 4:15 p.m. on March 12 inside the cultural institution located at 11 West 53rd St.

The suspect, who’s known to the department, attempted to see a film at MoMA, but was denied entry at the front desk.

Miller said the perpetrator had his membership revoked this week due to two prior incidents of disorderly conduct on campus. The revocation letter was sent out just yesterday, the deputy commissioner noted.

“He became upset about not being allowed entrance and then jumped over the reception desk, and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” Miller told members of the press at a Saturday evening briefing.

The suspect fled the museum, his image caught on security camera videos running out of the institution. Miller said the perpetrator is known to the department, and wanted for several separate incidents that occurred recently in Midtown Manhattan.

As of early Saturday evening, police were continuing to canvass the area searching for the stabber. Police described the suspect as a white man wearing a blue surgical mask, a black jacket over a colorful patterned shirt, and a hood.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.