Cops release video of hatchet-wielding suspect wanted for assaulting man in Chelsea

Police are looking for a suspect who hospitalized a man after attacking him with a hatchet in Chelsea on Monday.

Authorities say that at 9:56 a.m. on May 23, a 19-year-old man was in an argument with the suspect near a construction area on 26th Street and 6th Avenue. The suspect then pulled out a hatchet and hit the victim in his right leg and foot, causing lacerations.

The suspect then fled the scene on a moped heading north. Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Additional reporting by Dean Moses.