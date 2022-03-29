SEE IT: Hungry robber brutally beats up man at Midtown McDonald’s, and no one tries to stop it

Disturbing video that the NYPD released Tuesday morning shows a violent robber attacking and critically injuring a man at a Midtown McDonald’s restaurant on Monday morning.

Adding insult to injury, the video does not show anyone getting involved to stop the beating.

Police said the victim was attacked as he attempted to order breakfast from a self-serve kiosk at the fast food joint, located at 429 7th Ave., at about 7:42 a.m. on March 28.

The video shows the hungry hoodlum, who had been seated at a table near the kiosk, suddenly walk up to the man as he keyed in his order, then swing his fist at the victim, knocking him to the floor.

The robber then follows the victim to the front counter and prevents him from leaving. The video does not show any McDonald’s workers manning the two visible counters at the time.

After pushing the victim up toward the counter, the crook then hurls him across the room toward a wall, then throws another punch, knocking the man to the ground. He then rifles through the victim’s pockets before pushing him back to the floor one more time, then kicking him in the head, causing a severe head injury.

All the while, as shown in the footage, a customer — apparently waiting for their order — witnesses the attack unfold, but does not step in to stop the beating.

Police said the perpetrator took the victim’s cellphone and wallet, then fled exited from the McDonald’s restaurant. He was last seen entering Penn Station, near the corner of West 34th Street and 7th Avenue.

The incident was reported to the Midtown South Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Authorities described the robber as a man with a medium complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a dark blue The North Face jacket with a yellow trim, dark blue, gray and white pants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.