Brooklyn man cuffed in Midtown anti-Asian attack against 7 Eleven employee | amNewYork

Manhattan

Brooklyn man cuffed in Midtown anti-Asian attack against 7 Eleven employee

Posted on
Photos courtesy of the NYPD

A Brooklyn man was arrested for allegedly attacking an Asian man who was working at a Midtown 7 Eleven over the weekend.

According to police, at 5:45 a.m. on April 3 a 26-year-old man was working in a 7 Eleven, located at 589 8th Avenue, when he was approached by the suspect, who began to yell at the employee.

The suspect then proceeded to hit the victim multiple times while making anti-Asian statements. The victim suffered pain and bruising as a result.

Gregory Jacques, 33, was arrested in connection to the attack at 10:20 a.m. on April 7. He was charged with attempted assault, reckless endangerment and assault.

