Video shows bike-riding pervert in Manhattan who sexually assaulted two women on streets

Police need the public’s help in finding the bike-riding pervert in Manhattan who sexually assaulted two women on the streets early Saturday morning.

The NYPD released video footage of the first incident, which happened at about 4 a.m. on July 16 near the corner of Central Park West and West 82nd Street on the Upper West Side.

The video shows the creep riding a bicycle alongside the victim, a 23-year-old woman, through a nearby intersection.

Seconds later, as shown on video, the woman is walking alone under a scaffold-covered sidewalk when the creep — no longer on the bike — approached her from behind, then grabbed her legs and tackled her to the concrete.

Following a brief struggle, cops said, the perpetrator held the victim down and then digitally penetrated her.

Moments later, police reported, he fled the scene on an electric bike, heading southbound along Central Park West.

The incident was reported to the 20th Precinct. EMS brought the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital for a medical examination, and treatment of abrasions suffered in the attack.

About an hour later, authorities said, the pervert attacked a 28-year-old woman at the corner of Avenue A and East 4th Street in the East Village.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect rode an electric bicycle alongside the victim at the intersection, then dismounted and forcibly grabbed the woman.

Police said the suspect claimed to have a knife, then pulled her to the ground, exposed his genitals and forced her to perform oral sex on him. Authorities said no weapon was ever displayed.

Following the assault, cops reported, the creep hopped back onto the e-bike and fled eastbound on East 4th Street.

Officers from the 9th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment of abrasions and a medical examination.

As shown in the video, the perpetrator appeared to wear all black clothing. So far, no arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information regarding the assaults or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.