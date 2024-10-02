Washington Heights shooting leaves one dead and another injured: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An early morning shooting in Washington Heights on Wednesday left one man dead and another injured, police reported.

The gunfire at about 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 2 near the corner of West 160th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 33rd Precinct rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call, and found an unresponsive, unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the man’s identity is pending at this time.

Meanwhile, detectives learned that a second victim involved in the shooting, a 25-year-old man, drove himself to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeking treatment for a bullet wound to his ankle. He is expected to survive.

Police sources said they do not yet have a description of the gunman. Sources familiar with the case said the 25-year-old male victim told cops that he did not realize he was shot and instead only felt pain in his ankle.

The 33rd Precinct reported five homicides year-to-date through Sept. 29, down from seven reported last year, according to the most recent CompStat report. The command also had just two shootings, down from seven at the same point in 2023.

Six bullet casings were discovered at Wednesday’s shooting scene, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.