A stabbing inside Washington Square Park in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon left a man dead, and police searching for the culprit.

According to police sources, officers from the 6th Precinct found the victim inside the park at about 4:25 p.m. on June 21, after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress inside the park, near an entrance off Washington Square West.

Law enforcement sources said the victim suffered a stab wound to his chest. The circumstances leading up to the attack remain unknown and under investigation, police sources said.

Two men were seen fleeing on foot westbound along Waverly Place toward 6th Avenue shortly after the stabbing occurred, sources familiar with the case said. Those suspects remain at large at this time.

EMS rushed the victim to Lenox Hill Healthplex Greenwich Village, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing probe, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.