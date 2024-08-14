Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Westchester County woman has pled guilty to assault charges related to driving a stolen car into a throng of pedestrians in Washington Heights, injuring five people including two children, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Wednesday.

Peekskill resident Sharon Godwin, 32, has copped to second-degree assault charges and is expected to be sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars after stealing a car in Yonkers and smashing it into five people on the sidewalk in March 2023, seriously injuring all of them.

“Addressing vehicular violence is an essential part of ensuring comprehensive public safety,” said Bragg. “We will hold reckless drivers accountable for the harm they inflict on pedestrians, bikers, and other motorists, and I hope the victims in this incident can continue to make a full recovery from their injuries.”

Godwin reportedly gave a fake name to police upon being arrested, which led to another woman being mistakenly charged at first, according to the New York Post.