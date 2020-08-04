New York City under tornado watch as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Tropical Storm Isaias is wreaking havoc on the East Coast and moving closer to New York City — and it could spawn tornadoes later Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The five boroughs and much of the tri-state area are under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. Aug. 4. The area remains under a tropical storm warning and a flash flood advisory.

Strong thunderstorms associated with Isaias moved into the area on Monday night and early Tuesday morning. High winds are expected to pick up throughout Tuesday as Isaias continues heading to the north and northeast after making landfall late on Monday night in North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center reports the storm center located over southeastern Virginia as of 8 a.m. on Aug. 4. Isaias is tracking more inland than previously forecast, which may reduce the projected heavy rainfall for New York City, as most of the moisture is situated on the western side of the storm.

Eastern New York could see 2 to 4 inches of rain associated with Isaias, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Nevertheless, tropical storm force winds of up to 60 mph and severe thunderstorms are expected to roll through New York on Tuesday. Conditions in New York City create a 10% chance, or an “enhanced threat,” for twisters in the five boroughs, according to the National Weather Service.

Should a tornado warning be issued later today, residents in the affected area should seek shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room, away from windows.

Meanwhile, the city is keeping an eye on possible coastal flooding associated with Isaias. Temporary dams and sandbags were set up in South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan to guard against any possible storm surge.

The NYC Ferry announced it would suspend service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday due to the anticipated rough waters.

Stay tuned to amNY.com today for the latest on Isaias.