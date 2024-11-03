NYC MARATHON | Thousands cross the finish line and complete personal journey in the world’s greatest foot race

As Jared Ward crossed the New York Marathon finish line he was met by his daughter Ellie.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

They came, they saw, they conquered the five boroughs.

Some 50,000 participants pushed themselves to the limit at the TCS New York City Marathon Sunday — racing from the foot of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Staten Island and through the five boroughs to Central Park.

But every moment they might have had doubts about completing their mission, they found motivation in millions of New Yorkers who packed the sidelines along much of the course, cheering on strangers to keep moving forward all the way to the end.

The NYC Marathon is not just a competition where some of the world’s elite athletes race; it is a personal journey for tens of thousands seeking not merely a medal or a record time, but something greater.

Ronny Bergman and his family from Long Island have been coming to support runners for nearly 20 years. Bergman said he started out by supporting his wife and would travel to different points of the race to cheer her on. Now, they continue that tradition together at the Pulaski Bridge to pass on that passion to others.

“We’re out here every year. My family has run it many times. We just love to cheer on and give people support wherever we can,” Bergman told amNewYork Metro. “We did a water station for a couple of years, and then we just started doing this.”

Bergman held up a sign reading “Welcome to Queens,” which greeted runners as they officially made it to the marathon’s halfway point. His wife, Allison Bergman, a four-time marathon runner, leaned over the barricade and roared with excitement, putting a smile on passing runners’ faces.

“It’s almost as exhausting to cheer all day,” Mrs. Bergman said. “It’s just the best day in New York.”

By the early afternoon hundreds of participants began crossing the finish line in Central Park near Tavern on the Green — where the physical and emotional toll of the race came to a head.

Some crossed with exhilarating screams, others raised their arms skyward as the afternoon light draped them in a warm, triumphant glow. Other runners collapsed at the finish line, completely spent in every sense.

Jared Ward was among those who finished that afternoon; it was his sixth marathon. Although he was one minute behind his best time, Ward says this run was his most meaningful.

The second he crossed the finish line, his daughter Ellie rushed into his arms, leaving them both weeping.

“She’s always taking care of people in our family. Ellie has five siblings, she takes care of all of us,” Ward said, who hails from Utah but currently resides in the UK. “Me and Ellie get a full date day tomorrow, so we’re gonna have a fun time in New York.”

amNewYork Metro caught up with Police Officer Tim Miley after he crossed the finish line for the NYPD’s chance to win the Mayor’s Cup against the FDNY. For Miley, it was a moment he would never forget after crossing the finish line and being greeted by his fellow NYPD officers and interim Police Commissioner Tom Donlon.

“It was hard. I felt it in the first half of it, and then the second half really caught up to me,” Officer Miley said. “It was amazing, it’s the best I ever ran here. It’s an honor to run for the department.”