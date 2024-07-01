Palestine protester Anas Saleh tries to hide his face from cameras on June 26 after giving himself up to police

The pro-Palestine protester who allegedly demanded “Zionists” identify themselves aboard a Manhattan train earlier this month was arraigned Monday, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said, as more information about the disturbing act came to light.

According to police sources and court documents, Anas Saleh allegedly entered a train with at least 20 others during a demonstration stopped at the Union Square station on June 10 when he made an alarming announcement.

“Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist. This is your chance to get out,” Saleh was allegedly caught on camera telling riders. The video quickly went viral and was condemned by public officials as an act of hate.

Statements made to investigators noted that the threat had an alarming effect on riders. The criminal complaint, provided by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, noted that one female straphanger bolted from the train car in fear after hearing Saleh’s remark. Another rider told police that she was afraid the mob with Saleh would physically assault her.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we continue to seek out additional witnesses, photographs and any video footage of the incident,” ADA Madeline Holbrook of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office said in court.

Saleh turned himself into police on June 26 and received a desk appearance ticket for a charge of coercion. However, he and several of his supporters made a scene when they attempted to obstruct members of the media from photographing Saleh after his surrender — going as far as to try and smack the cameras out of the journalists’ hands.

Now, Saleh faces prosecution on a charge of second-degree coercion. At his arraignment hearing on July 1, court records noted, Saleh — who pleaded not guilty — was released without bail by Judge Michelle Weber, and ordered to return to court on Aug. 8.

Second-degree coercion is a class E felony in New York, punishable upon conviction by up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

“The Manhattan DA’s office and NYPD have been actively investigating this incident since it occurred. We encourage anyone with additional information to call 212-335-9040,” a spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said.