Huge crash on Long Island Expressway in Queens leaves 13 injured: FDNY

The eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway near Marathon Parkway in Douglaston, where the Dec. 2 crash occurred.

Thirteen people were injured in a huge Long Island Expressway crash in Queens early on Saturday morning, the Fire Department reported.

Authorities said the pileup, which occurred at about 6:17 a.m. on Dec. 2, involved multiple vehicles on the expressway’s eastbound lanes near Little Neck Parkway (Exit 32) in Douglaston.

Numerous FDNY firefighters and EMS units responded to the scene. All eastbound lanes were shut down at Marathon Parkway, leaving traffic at a standstill.

Video circulated online showed several trucks involved in the wreck. At least one rig appeared to have severe front-end damage.

The 13 victims were removed to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital and North Shore University Hospital for treatment, according to the Fire Department. Their conditions are not yet known.

The cause of the crash is unknown and under investigation.