Driver killed in fatal crash on Laurelton Parkway in Queens

A driver died after he crashed his car into the side of the Laurelton Parkway in Queens Saturday evening, Nov. 20, according to NYPD.

The motorist, 43-year-old Long Island resident Shalik Robinson, was heading north on the highway near Merrick Boulevard in Laurelton at 6:22 p.m., when he hit the right guardrail, veered across three traffic lanes and smashed into the left guardrail, police said.

Paramedics brought the driver to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to cops.

There have been eight crashes with 10 people injured at that intersection over the past decade, and just up the road at exit 24B there have been four additional crashes, injuring five and killing one motorist, according to data collected by the website NYC Crash Mapper.