Knife-wielding Queens robber sexually assaulted woman in elevator: cops

Police released video footage Saturday of the creepy Queens robber who sexually assaulted a woman inside an apartment building elevator on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 17, when the suspect followed the 51-year-old woman into a residence in the area of 62nd Drive and 108th Street in Forest Hills.

The footage shows the crook, while brandishing a knife, confronting the woman inside the elevator. The victim emptied the contents of her coat and purse onto the elevator floor, cops said — but that wasn’t enough for the perverted perpetrator.

Authorities reported that the suspect searched the victim’s body, then pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her. Police said the victim managed to push the thief out of the elevator without any property being removed.

The suspect then walked down a nearby stairwell and out of the building, fleeing in an unknown direction, law enforcement sources noted.

The incident was reported to the 112th Precinct. EMS brought the victim to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police described the carnal crook as a heavy-set, bald man with a medium complexion believed to be 6 feet tall and between 55 and 60 years of age. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored gaiter mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.