Pair sought for Queens shopping mall shooting that left three injured

The NYPD released images Sunday morning of two individuals sought for a Queens shopping mall shooting on Saturday afternoon that left three people injured.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 in the parking lot of the Rochdale Village Shopping Center at 165-02 Baisley Blvd.

According to authorities, the three victims sat inside of a parked vehicle when the two suspects approached. One of the pair of perpetrators then pulled out a firearm and began blasting at the vehicle.

In the hail of bullets, cops said, a 29-year-old man was shot in the head, while two other men in the vehicle — ages 29 and 31 — took bullets to their backs.

Following the gunfire, police reported, the two suspects fled inside a red 2012 Ford Focus, heading toward Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, with the New York license plate KRM9614.

Officers from the 113th Precinct and EMS units responded to the shooting. Paramedics rushed the three victims to Jamaica Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

City Council Member Adrienne Adams, who represents the area and is reportedly slated to become the chamber’s next speaker, said she’s been in contact with police about the shooting.

“My prayers go out to the three individuals who were shot in an incident today,” Adams said in a Dec. 18 statement. |Life Camp and King of Kings Foundation are on the scene working with the community, and I thank them for their swift response alongside the NYPD. This underscores that gun violence is still very prevalent in our city — literally hitting close to home in this case.”

As shown on camera, one of the suspects wore a black, fur-lined jacket, a light-blue surgical mask, black pants and black sneakers, while the other perpetrator wore a black jacket, a black face mask, black pants and white high-top sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.