Person of interest questioned in Queens woman’s mysterious death

Detectives in Queens are talking to a 52-year-old man in connection with the death of a young woman at his apartment building on Monday night.

Officers from the 109th Precinct found the 29-year-old female victim unconscious and unresponsive in the vestibule of an apartment building at 55-26 Main St. at about 11:23 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Law enforcement sources did not disclose the nature of the victim’s injuries. Responding EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene, with police withholding her identity pending family notification.

Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

While investigating her death, sources familiar with the case said, officers came upon a gruesome scene inside a second-floor apartment, with blood on and broken glass covering a floor. Police did not disclose whether the victim or the person of interest had been inside the location.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old man at the scene was taken into custody for further questioning. Police sources did not indicate if he had any kind of relationship with the victim.

Sources familiar with the case indicated that the person of interest has not been cooperative with detectives thus far.

Charges are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.