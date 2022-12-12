Prisoner found dead on Rikers Island, bringing DOC death toll to new, staggering high

Yet another Rikers Island detainee was found dead inside the penal island facility Sunday, according to NYC Department of Correction (DOC), bringing the in-custody death toll to an almost decade high of 19.

Thirty-one-year-old Edgardo Mejias was found unresponsive inside the Anna M. Kross Center on Dec. 12 and was pronounced dead at approximately 5 p.m. that afternoon, DOC sources said. Reports indicate the death could possibly have been due to some kind of overdose, yet DOC have officially confirmed that the death is still under investigation.

“Mr. Mejias’ passing fills our hearts with sadness, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to all who held him dear as we recognize how hard it is to lose a loved one during the holidays. As with all deaths in custody, we will work with our sister agencies to ensure that this matter is thoroughly and completely investigated,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement.

DOC sources say Mejias entered custody in October of this year. NYPD sources reported that Mejias of Upper Manhattan was cuffed on Sept. 30 after being found possessing a large machete and a forged NYS driver license. He was charged with forgery, obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say Mejias had a lengthy rap sheet, consisting of some 20 prior arrests including Robbery, Burglary, Forgery, Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, Criminal Contempt, Assault, and Theft of Service.

Mejias’ passing brings DOC-related in-custody deaths to a shocking 19 in 2022 alone and has human rights advocates in an uproar. Representatives from organizations such as #HALTsolitary and the Freedom Agenda are demanding immediate action be taken in order to quell the seemingly unending tide of deaths, including calling for decarceration.

“Edgardo Mejia was delivered a death sentence without a trial. What will it take for judges, prosecutors, and police to stop churning people through this death trap, and for the mayor to stop encouraging them? New Yorkers know this is not normal, and we know we don’t need to keep sending people to a death camp to keep our city safe. Now is the time to invest in housing, treatment, and everything we know creates safety, and stop sending people to Rikers to die,” Freedom Agenda Co-Director and former Rikers Island inmate Darren Mack said in a statement.