Queens man stabbed to death a block away from his home: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Queens man stabbed to death on Thursday night was fatally attacked just down the block from where he lived, police reported.

Benjamin Vasquez Bulux, 29, of Jamaica was attacked just before 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 23 at the corner of 89th Avenue and 150th Street, down the block from his residence on 88th Avenue.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct found the wounded Bulux while responding to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the location.

Upon further investigation, however, EMS determined that Bulux had been stabbed, not shot, multiple times in his back and torso.

Paramedics rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Early on in the investigation, police have yet to ascertain a possible motive for the deadly attack, or a description of a perpetrator.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.