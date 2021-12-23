Queens shooting outside restaurant leaves woman dead, two others injured: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are looking for the suspect behind a Queens shooting early Thursday morning that left a 27-year-old woman dead, and two other victims — including her twin sister — seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources said the bullets rang out at about 4:08 a.m. on Dec. 23 outside the Solletto restaurant at 23-66 Steinway St. in Astoria.

Officers from the 114th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the gunfire, found the three victims wounded at the location.

Police said the 27-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her torso and leg. EMS rushed her to nearby Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where she died a short time later. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Meanwhile, the two additional victims — another 27-year-old woman shot in the left knee, and a 27-year-old man wounded in the buttocks and left shoulder — were brought to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said the two female victims were twin sisters, and the 27-year-old man was a boyfriend of one of the siblings. It appears that the shooter had been involved in a dispute with the now-deceased sister outside of the location before pulling the trigger.

WABC-TV reported that the suspect was observed fleeing in the scene inside a white BMW heading toward the RFK (Triborough) Bridge. Police sources said the vehicle was last seen heading westbound on the George Washington Bridge into New Jersey.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the triple shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.