Driver sought for striking cops with vehicle during Queens investigation: NYPD

Cops in Queens are looking for the brazen motorist who ran down and injured a police officer over the weekend.

Police said the suspect struck a member of the 114th Precinct with his vehicle at about 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 13 in front of an auto repair shop at 36-35 22nd St. in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City.

According to law enforcement sources, the two officers responded to the location as part of an investigation into a report of shots fired. They located a white Mercedes Benz that fit the description of a vehicle involved in the incident.

As the officers guarded the vehicle, sources familiar with the case said, the suspect managed to get inside the vehicle, looking to drive away. As the two officers attempted to stop him, cops said, the perpetrator pulled away, striking one of the cops in the right arm and right leg. The other officer was not injured.

The driver fled inside the Mercedes-Benz sedan in an unknown direction, authorities said.

EMS rushed the injured officer to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

On Sunday night, the NYPD released security camera images of both the driver and his vehicle.

As shown, the heavy-set suspect had a beard and was shown wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a thick gold chain, black pants and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.