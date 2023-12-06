40-year-old Shahab Usman of South Ozone Park was brought to justice on Dec. 5 after he allegedly committed a reign of terror on massage parlors around Richmond Hill and Jamaica, Queens.

The Queens spa stickup suspect sought for a series of robberies and a sexual assault connected to the pattern faced the walk of shame Tuesday night.

Shahab Usman, 40, of South Ozone Park was escorted from the 102nd Precinct stationhouse in Richmond Hill on the night of Dec. 5 after being charged for his alleged reign of terror at massage parlors around the neighborhood and neighboring Jamaica.

Usman remained silent when led away in cuffs by detectives before being whisked away to central booking.

Usman is accused of a string of stickups dating back to Nov. 26 when he and an unknown partner entered Jamaica Massage Spa located at 185-09 Jamaica Avenue at around 11:10 p.m., whipping out a firearm as they demanded cash and valuables from a 43-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman and a 49-year-old woman. All three victims’ phones were stolen along with approximately $5,000. No injuries were reported in this incident.

The second robbery occurred on Dec. 2 at another spa, located on 113-19 Liberty Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Usman allegedly forcefully robbed a 57-year-old woman after displaying a firearm and demanding money. When the victim attempted to escape her attacker, she was thrown to the ground and pistol whipped in the face before $700 and a phone was removed from her person.

That same day Usman allegedly continued his massage parlor robberies, targeting a spa on 123-21 Jamaica Avenue at 8:39 p.m., where he displayed a firearm and demanded cash from a 45-year-old woman. When she pleaded with the thief that she did not have any cash or property, he attempted to sexually assault her. In the attack a single gunshot was fired, striking a 52-year-old male, who was in an adjacent room, in the abdomen. The injured victim was rushed to NYC Health / Hospitals Jamaica in critical condition.

The fourth and final known robbery occurred on Dec. 4th at a spa on 112-21 Jamaica Avenue at 3:40 p.m., where Usman is accused of displaying a firearm at a female worker and demanding she take him into a private room. Usman allegedly sexyally assaulted the woman and stole $190 from her. As he fled the spa, he brandished his firearm at two other female victims at the spa, stealing an unknown amount of money from them.

Usman is charged with attempted murder, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, four counts of robbery, two counts of assault, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.