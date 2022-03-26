SEE IT: Three shooters open fire and injure man in Queens shooting

Police released video footage of three brazen shooters who injured a 36-year-old man during a Queens shooting on a residential block Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the bullets flew at about 2:46 p.m. on March 25 in the vicinity of 188th Street and Henderson Avenue in Hollis.

As shown in the video footage, captured by a household security device, the three suspects run up to the location and open fire on the victim, who’s off-camera. Several shots immediately strike the windows of a sedan parked in front of the home.

At one point, one of the suspect’s guns appears to jam, forcing him to re-rack the weapon several times while attempting to fire — though he seemed to be unsuccessful in getting off any additional rounds.

Cops said the armed trio fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him in the left shoulder, and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 103rd Precinct. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

