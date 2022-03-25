Shooting near Queens high school leaves teen injured, two suspects in custody for questioning

Detectives brought in two suspects for questioning after a 16-year-old boy was shot three blocks away from a Queens high school on Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3:10 p.m. on March 25 near the corner of Springfield Boulevard and the eastbound Horace Harding Expressway in Bayside.

The gunfire erupted about three blocks south from the campus of Benjamin Cardozo High School, and the incident prompted a brief lockdown, according to the New York Post.

Law enforcement sources said the 16-year-old victim came to the intersection after class and was approached by a group of four suspects wearing surgical masks and gloves.

Within seconds, police reported, the group opened fire on the victim, striking him in the right arm, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 111th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Cohen Children’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

As of Friday evening, no arrests had been made in the case, law enforcement sources said.

It’s the second notable shooting to occur in the otherwise quiet Bayside area this month. Back on March 19, a man was shot outside a home on 38th Avenue that’s known to house squatters; the victim was injured in the back, and police found 19 shell casings at the scene.

Police do not believe there’s any connection between the two shootings.