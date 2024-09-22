Sicko spits on and gropes Queens student steps away from school: cops

Police are on the hunt for a pervert who spat on and groped a schoolgirl in Queens on Friday, authorities said.

According to police sources, a 12-year-old girl was walking to school on Sept. 20 along 71st Street and 54th Avenue, near P.S./I.S. 73 in Maspeth, at around 8:10 a.m. when she was approached by a stranger. The man, without saying a word, spat on the young girl’s hand and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing, police said.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the incident and EMS rushed the child to Elmhurst Hospital for evaluation. She was not seriously harmed.

The NYPD released images Sunday of the suspect in hopes the public will recognize the sicko and will be able to inform them of his whereabouts.

Police described the perpetrator as being approximately 25 years of age, medium build, and standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, black du-rag, black shoes, and white headphones.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.