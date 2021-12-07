Suspect sought in Queens shooting that left man dead, another injured

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for the suspect behind a Queens shooting on Monday evening that left a 40-year-old man dead and a 25-year-old man injured.

Police said the armed attack happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the corner of 111th Avenue and 176th Street in St. Albans.

Officers from the 113th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault, found the 40-year-old man shot in the head and chest, and the 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his leg and shoulder.

EMS rushed both victims to Jamaica Hospital, where the 40-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The 25-year-old man, meanwhile, remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Citing police sources, WABC-TV reported that cops are looking for a group of four individuals seen fleeing the location shortly after the shots rang out.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.